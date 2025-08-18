Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 team announcement, Rinku Singh showcased his bowling abilities during the Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 match. Leading Mavericks, Singh came onto bowl the third over, and managed to claim a wicket on the first ball, which brought out his aggressive celebration. Adarsh Singh tried to play the cut shot, but failed to connect as Singh's delivery rattled the Kanpur Superstars batter's stumps. After a tidy first over, Singh went for plenty in his second over to end with match figures of 18 for 1. Meerut Mavericks went on to win the UP T20 League 2025 season opener by 86 runs. On Which Channel UP T20 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3 Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Rinku Singh Aggressive Celebrations

