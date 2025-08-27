In a one-sided contest between Kanpur Superstars and Kashi Rudras, spinner Shubham Mishra stole the limelight away with his economical bowling, ending with a stellar five-wicket haul. Chasing 199 to win, Kashi Rudras were 62 for five when Mishra came into the attack, and rattled the opposition with his bowling, picking a wicket in his first, second, and third overs, respectively, to end with figures of 3-0-6-5, which include a triple-wicket over as well. Mishra, in his third over, managed to claim wickets of Shiva Singh, Karthik Yadav, and Sunil Kumar to complete his fifer, which resulted in Kanpur Superstars' 128-run win as well, as Kashi Rudras were bowled out for 70. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

Shubham Mishra Claims 6 for 5

A divine spell to Shubham Mishra! Tight economy, a 5️⃣-for, absolute domination. Watch live on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network. #UPT20League #ANAXUPT20League #KhiladiYahanBantaHai #KSvsKR pic.twitter.com/GdvE6RK0ZV — UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)