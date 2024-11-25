After coming in for the base price of INR 30 lakh, Eshan Malinga is all set to play in his debut IPL season. Sunrisers Hyderabad came in and had a bidding battle with other IPL teams to seal the deal for INR 1.2 crore. The coming IPL season will showcase how important of a player Eshan Malinga can become for the Sunrisers and how he will carve his way in IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Eshan Malinga Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.2 Crore.

Eshan Malinga in IPL 2025

Eshan Malinga is SOLD to @SunRisers for INR 1.2 Crore 💪💪



Base Price: INR 30 Lakh

Final Price: INR 1.2 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)