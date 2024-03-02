WPL 2024 has already shown some breathtaking cricketing action pushing the fans to the edge of their seats. This time the match between RCB-W and MI-W sees such an action as RCB-W cricketer Shreyanka Patil shows acrobatic efforts near the boundary line. Hayley Matthews tries to smash Sophie Devine over long on but Shreyanka leaps in the air and catches the ball mid-air to throw it back. She saved important runs for her team with her effort and fans made it viral in no time. WPL 2024: Grace Harris Admits Learning to 'Control Nerves' After Player of the Match Performance Against Gujarat Giants.

Shreyanka Patil Shows Acrobatic Efforts Near the Boundary Line to Save A Six

