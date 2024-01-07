Hardik Pandya joined the list of personalities to speak out on social media after controversy erupted over hateful and derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Maldives politician. Mariyam Shiuna, the Maldives' Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts called Modi a 'clown' and 'puppet of Israel' after the former had shared pics from his visit to Lakshadweep. Zahid Rameez, another Maldivian politician took a swipe at India with a controversial statement that read, "How can they be so clean?" Pandya, in his post on 'X' wrote that he is surely visiting Lakshadweep for his next holiday. "Extremely sad to see what’s being said about India," he wrote. ‘Disheartening To Hear Negative Remarks…’ Irfan Pathan Reacts After Maldives Minister Makes Derogatory Comments Against Indian PM Narendra Modi Post His Lakshadweep Visit.

See Hardik Pandya's Post:

Extremely sad to see what’s being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect get away spot and surely a must visit for me for my next holiday 🫶 #ExploreIncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/UA7suQArLB — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 7, 2024

