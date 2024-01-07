Irfan Pathan shared that he was left 'disheartened' by the negative remarks that Maldives' minister Mariyam Shiuna made against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his Lakshadweep visit. Shiuna, the Deputy Minister at the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Art, referred to Modi as a 'clown' and 'puppet' while commenting on his post about Lakshadweep. The comment, however, has been deleted. The Maldives government, however, has distanced themselves from these remarks. Pathan, in a post on 'X', wrote, "While respecting each country's culture, it's disheartening to hear negative remarks about my homeland's extraordinary hospitality." ‘India is Blessed With Beautiful Coastlines and Pristine Islands’ Sachin Tendulkar Shares Glimpse of Sindhudurg Beach Where he Celebrated His 50th Birthday.

Irfan Pathan's Post on 'X'

Having traveled the world since I was 15, every new country I visit reinforces my belief in the exceptional service offered by Indian hotels and tourism. While respecting each country's culture, it's disheartening to hear negative remarks about my homeland's extraordinary… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 7, 2024

