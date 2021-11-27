Former India batsman Suresh Raina, who was born on November 27 in 1986, turns 35 today. Apart from his fans, former and current cricketers also wished Raina on his birthday on Twitter. Meanwhile, here are some of the birthday wishes for Raina.

That 3lide into the 💛 will be Not out in our Memories forever! Cherishing the Super #ChinnaThala knock on his birthday! 🥳#Superbirthday #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/xxnUMKlDO8 — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) November 27, 2021

Happy Birthday @ImRaina! Thank you so much for all the special memories in Blues and Yellow! Have a great year ahead with lots of good health and happiness. Quoting a tweet done during my favourite T20 knock. #HappyBirthdayRaina https://t.co/RBYdSPbMpD — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 26, 2021

2011 @cricketworldcup winner 🏆 7988 international runs 🏏 322 matches for India 🇮🇳 Happy birthday to the always exciting @ImRaina 🎂 pic.twitter.com/8St1emmZB1 — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2021

ICC World Cup 2011 winner ✅ ICC Champions Trophy 2013 winner ✅ Here’s wishing the man who revolutionised white-ball cricket with his exemplary fielding and batting, @ImRaina on his special day!#HappyBirthdayRaina #HBDRaina pic.twitter.com/L4IjJVhFwq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 27, 2021

322 international games 👍 7988 international runs 💪 2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 🏆 Here's wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EO56VyGtOq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2021

Happy birthday and best wishes champ @ImRaina ! pic.twitter.com/34xiancGWD — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 27, 2021

Only friends can get away with that;). @ImRaina Have a great birthday brother. Wish you happiness always. #birthday pic.twitter.com/a04a4ULIHr — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 27, 2021

A very happy birthday bro ⁦@ImRaina⁩ have a great year ahead ! 👊👊 stay blessed pic.twitter.com/AcqHYur9vc — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 27, 2021

