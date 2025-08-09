Suresh Raina performed a hilarious mimicry of Sachin Tendulkar as he shared an interesting anecdote from 2005. The former India cricketer was speaking on Star Sports' show 'Cheeky Singles' alongside Anil Kumble and RP Singh when this incident took place. Suresh Raina narrated the incident which took place when India were playing a Test match in 2005 and he was a youngster, about 18 years of age. "Paaji aur main business class mein bethe they. Test team mein tha par khel nahi raha tha." (Me and Sachin Tendulkar were travelling in business class. I was in the Test team but was not playing) he shared. Suresh Raina revealed that an air hostess greeted Sachin Tendulkar and spoke about Arjun Tendulkar not studying at all. Suresh Raina mimicked the way Sachin Tendulkar responded, "Ha, he is not studying at all," and it left everyone present on the show in splits. Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

Suresh Raina Mimics Sachin Tendulkar

