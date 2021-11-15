Australia lifted the trophy and claimed their maiden T20 World Cup title on Saturday after defeating New Zealand by eight wickets. The victory celebration for the Australians began in no time as the players were spotted beholding the tradition of 'Shoey' to celebrate their victory in style. 'Shoey' is a practice where people celebrate by drinking from shoes in Australia.

Check Out ICC's video of the Winning Team Drinking from the Shoes:

