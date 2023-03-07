Tahlia's McGrath's gritty knock doesn't prove to be enough as Delhi Capitals bag their second win by comprehensively defeating UP Warriorz by 42 runs. Looking at a green wicket, UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy opted to bowl first. But Meg Lanning didn't let her plan work as she neutralised the threat of Shabnim Ismail scoring a power packed 40-ball 70. Jess Jonassen also scored a 20-ball 42 to give a strong finish to DC-W, taking them to a huge total of 211. UPW-W had a similar start like the last time, crashing down to 31/3 in no time. Deepti Sharma failed to get going and despite a brilliant 50-ball 90, it couldn't take UP Warriorz anywhere near Delhi Capitals' score and they secure back-to-back victories in the WPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals Beat UP Warriorz To Seal Second Victory

Back-To-Back 𝓦s 💙❤️ Up Next: MI 👉 March 9. Same Venue. — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)