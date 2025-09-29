The Team India players celebrated their Asia Cup 2025 title win without the trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The India National Cricket Team beat the Pakistan National Cricket Team in a thrilling final to win the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and the IND vs PAK post-match presentation was unusually delayed. In a major development, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team reportedly refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 winners' trophy and also the winning medals from Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a Pakistan minister besides being ACC (Asian Cricket Council) chairman. The post-match presentation concluded without India receiving the trophy and later, the Indian players and support staff did celebrate their victory without the trophy. Why Did Team India Not Receive Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony After Beating Pakistan To Clinch Title? Check Reason Here.

Team India Celebrate Asia Cup 2025 Victory Without Trophy

Watch Team India's Asia Cup Victory Celebration Without Asia Cup 2025 Trophy

Team India celebrates Asia Cup win without the trophy pic.twitter.com/w9ZmM47FI2 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)