Finally, the wait for the new jersey of the Indian Cricket team is going to be over. MPL, the official kit sponsor of the BCCI, have announced that they will unveil the new jersey of team India for the T20 World Cup 2022 today, September 18 (Sunday). The kit launch ceremony will be held in Mumbai and is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cricket fans can watch the team India's new kit launch program live only on the Instagram page of MPL Sports. New Team India Jersey Launch Live Streaming Online: Watch India's Kit Reveal for T20 World Cup 2022

Check the IG Post of MPL Sports:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MPL Sports (@mplsports)

