Team India will be sporting a new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. MPL Sports, the official jersey sponsor of India will unveil the new kit on September 18, 2022 (Sunday). So Fans searching for live streaming to watch the revealing of Team India's new jersey for the World Cup, scroll down below for details. New Team India Jersey Leaked? Fans Share Possible Variants of Indian Cricket Team Kit for T20 World Cup 2022.

The showpiece event will be held in Australia from October 16, 2022 to November 13, 2022. A total of seven cities will host the T20 World Cup 2022 with Sydney and Adelaide hosting the semifinals. Meanwhile, the finals of the competition will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium in Melbourne. Indian Cricket Team New Jersey Original: Here’s How to Buy or Pre-Order Team India Kit Online for T20 World Cup 2022.

When Will Be Team India New Jersey for T20 World Cup 2022 Launched?

MPL Sports, the official sponsor of the Team India jersey have announced that they will unveil the new kit on September 18, 2022 (Sunday). The kit will be revealed at 08:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Team India New Jersey for T20 World Cup 2022 Launch?

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch the unveiling of Team India's new jersey for T20 World Cup 2022 on their TV sets as it will not be televised.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Team India New Jersey for T20 World Cup 2022 Launch?

Fans can watch the unveiling of Team India's new jersey for T20 World Cup on online platforms. MPL Sports will live stream the revealing of the kit on their official Instagram page.

