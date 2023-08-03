As India takes field in the 1st T20I against West Indies at Tarouba, Trinidad, in the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, they become part of special and historic feat. The first match of the five-match series marks a historical moment in Indian cricket history as it is the 200th T20 International India will play. They are the second team in International cricket after Pakistan to play 200 T20Is. Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar Make Debuts in IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023.

Team India Plays Its 200th T20I

