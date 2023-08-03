India have rested several of their senior players while some are out injured and sent a young squad led by Hardik Pandya for the India vs West Indies T20I series. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in the Caribbeans in June 2024, this series offers opportunity for some players to settle their places. In pursuit for that, Tilak Varma, young southpaw and Mukesh Kumar get their debut in T20Is in this game. Team India Plays Its 200th T20I, Men in Blue Achieve Unique Feat As They Take the Field for 1st T20I Against West Indies.

Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar Make Debuts

Two debutants for #TeamIndia today. Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar are all set to make their T20I debuts for India 👏👏 Go well, boys.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/o5nMrKycvB — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)