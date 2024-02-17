Mohammad Hafeez on his social media account has shared and opened up about how he is feeling after getting removed from his duties as a Director of Pakistan Men's Cricket Team. Hafeez wrote, "I always Prioritise and represented Pakistan with dignity and Pride. I accepted the new role as a Director PCB with great passion to make positive reforms but Unfortunately my designated tenure which was offered by PCB for 4 years was cut short for 2 months on the account of New chairmanship." Hafeez also mentioned that soon he will reveal all the "cricketing and other amateur non-cricketing facts." PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: Is Free TV Channel Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League Nine T20 Cricket Match Available?

Have a Look at Mohammad Hafeez's Social Media Post

I always Prioritise and represented Pakistan with dignity and Pride. I accepted the new role as a Director pcb with great passion to make positive reforms but Unfortunately my designated tenure which was offered by @TheRealPCB for 4 years was cut short for 2 mnths on the account…— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 16, 2024

