PSL Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 opens with defending champions Lahore Qalandars up against Islamabad United. The Shaheen Afridi-led side will be looking to clinch the third title in a row and will be aiming to begin title defence on a winning note. The Shadab Khan-led side, on the other hand, will make sure to give tough time to Lahore Qalandars in this season opener. Meanwhile, for PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Cricket Match.

Both the sides are loaded with quality players. Lahore Qalandars’ bowling department features Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan while Islamabad United have Naseem Shah, Ubaid Shah and Shadab Khan in their batting. As far as batting is concerned players like Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen and Azam Khan will be in action.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The T20 cricket is scheduled to be held on February 17, 2024 (Saturday) and will begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the rights to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match in India. For PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2024 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).