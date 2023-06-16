After roping in some of the greatest international cricketers in their squad, the Texas Super Kings now have gone after Faf Du Plessis, the Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain. The MLC franchise named the South African cricketer in their squad after announcing his name on social media. The franchise also named the cricketer as their captain. Texas Super Kings Name Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner in Their Squad for MLC 2023.

Texas Super Kings Name Faf Du Plessis as Their Captain

Faf Du Plessis will be playing for Texas Super Kings in MLC. Faf is back as captain. pic.twitter.com/hP1Kk9EPKn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)