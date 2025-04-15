'The finisher is back' was the cry on social media as fans shared MS Dhoni memes after the Chennai Super Kings captain hit a quickfire 26 to help his side beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in IPL 2025 on April 14. The Chennai Super Kings captain rolled back the years has been known for his big-hitting skills and ability to finish off matches and he gave a timely reminder of what he was capable of with 26 runs off 11 balls, a knock that included four fours and one six. MS Dhoni's 57-run unbeaten partnership with Shivam Dube helped Chennai Super Kings get past the finish line in 19.3 overs and end their five-match losing streak in IPL 2025. Take a look at some funny memes below. MS Dhoni Becomes First Player to Complete 200 Dismissals in the Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

'MS Dhoni After the Match'

MS Dhoni after the match pic.twitter.com/kDJ63PjFNX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 14, 2025

'The Finisher is Back'

Dhoni ra luchas 🔥🔥the finisher is back Playoffs ki veltunam cup kodtunam#LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/PS8IvzPLxz — Vijay (@Vijay28446164) April 14, 2025

MS Dhoni Today

'Absolute Cinema' Indeed!

Dhoni starts his winning count by defeating Goenka pic.twitter.com/PpHTLXaCR9 — JAGA! (@meingbumode) April 14, 2025

'CSK and Thala Fans' Now

Vintage thala is back with his game changing captaincy Csk and thala fans rn : pic.twitter.com/2w2bOFK9rE — Ayushi (@ShutupAyushiii) April 14, 2025

Haha

This farmer is against planting trees pic.twitter.com/k6mLo1kY9i — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 14, 2025

True!

'The Greatest Finisher'

'Oldest Man in the IPL But Still Delivers'

MS Dhoni Today As a Captain 🔥 As a Wicket Keeper 🔥🔥 As a Finisher 🔥🔥🔥 Oldest man in the IPL but still delivers 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/r2CYnKtlyC — Video Memes (@VideoMemes_VM) April 14, 2025

'Thala on Fire Mode'

'Indeed'

CSK Fans After MS Dhoni's Knock

CSK winning with Thala finishing masterclass. These are the nights we live for 😭💛 pic.twitter.com/K52Sb4OuND — ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) April 14, 2025

MS Dhoni Was on Fire!

