MS Dhoni scripted yet another milestone, becoming the first player in the Indian Premier League to complete 200 dismissals, achieving this record in the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. The Chennai Super Kings captain has been one of those players who has featured in every edition of the Indian Premier League and he has attained yet another wicket-keeping record with this effort. MS Dhoni got to the 200-dismissal mark by pulling off a stumping off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling to dismiss Ayush Badoni in the 14th over of the first innings in the LSG vs CSK match. Earlier in IPL 2025, MS Dhoni had attained the mark of taking 150 catches as a wicketkeeper, once again the first to do so. Watch MS Dhoni Run Out Abdul Samad With Spectacular Under-Arm Throw During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match in Lucknow.

MS Dhoni Becomes First Player to Complete 200 IPL Dismissals

Safe as a house 🏡 MS Dhoni completes his 2⃣0⃣0⃣th #TATAIPL dismissal 🫡 He becomes the first player to achieve this feat 👏#LSGvCSK | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/jNpU0uH5cR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2025

Watch MS Dhoni Script History With 200th Dismissal:

