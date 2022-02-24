Sachin Tendulkar entered into the history books on this day in 2010 by becoming the first batter to score a double hundred in ODIs. It was in an ODI during South Africa and Tendulkar's epic 200* helped India post a mammoth 401/3 in the first innings. India eventually won the match by 153 runs.

Watch Video Here:

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2010 The legendary @sachin_rt etched his name in the record books as he became the first batter to score a double ton in ODIs (Men's). 🔝 👏 👍 🙌 Let's relive that special knock from the batting maestro 🎥 🔽https://t.co/i9vCBxzhA6 pic.twitter.com/1LRbuYVe8K — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2022

