Tim David etched his name into the record books as he scored the fastest fifty for Australia in men's T20Is, during the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on July 26. The right-hander was in some mood for big-hitting as he smashed the West Indies National Cricket Team bowlers all around the park and got to his fifty off just 16 balls. Marcus Stoinis, Travis Head, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell have had 17-ball fifties for the Australia National Cricket Team in T20Is, but Tim David went past all of them with this sensational knock. A major highlight of Tim David's 16-ball fifty was him hitting 28 runs off the 10th over of the run-chase bowled by Gudakesh Motie. Mitchell Owen Becomes Third Australian Batter To Score Half-Century on T20I Debut, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Tim David Scores Fastest Fifty for Australia in Men's T20Is

28 runs off the 10th over by Tim David! He's got the fastest 50 by an Australian man (16 balls), can he get the fastest 100? #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/swEVn8lIiu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 26, 2025

