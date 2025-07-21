Having performed extremely well in the Big Bash League and Major League Cricket, Mitchell Owen came into the Australian national cricket team in red-hot form and showcased his skills on debut, scoring a splendid half-century in WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025. With his half-century on debut, Owen became only the third Australian batter to achieve this feat in T20Is, behind Ricky Ponting (98*) and David Warner (89). Owen registered his maiden T20I fifty in 26 deliveries, laced with six sixes. Unfortunately, Owen fell soon after reaching the landmark. Owen also claimed a wicket in his T20I debut, removing West Indies captain Shai Hope. Glenn Maxwell Reaches 7,000 International Runs For Australia Across Formats, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Mitchell Owen Joins Ricky Ponting and David Warner

An incredibly impressive 50 for Mitch Owen in his T20I debut 🔥 SCORES: https://t.co/ufzWlsMljU | #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZGwZnIvDzM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 21, 2025

