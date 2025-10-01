Tim Robinson shined in the Australia vs New Zealand first T20I 2025 as he scored his maiden century in the match. Robinson came early in the crease after the first wicket tumbled for New Zealand. Since then, he remained unbeaten on one end of the crease. He took the innings deeper as wickets tumbled on the other end and accelerated in the later stages to take New Zealand's score to a competitive zone. On his way. he scored his century in just 65 deliveries. He hit six fours and five sixes on his way to 106*. ILT20 2025-26 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of International League T20 Players Bidding Event.

Tim Robinson Scores His Maiden T20I Century

MAIDEN INTERNATIONAL TON for 23-year-old Tim Robinson 🔥 From 6/3, he launched a stunning counterattack and smashed a memorable T20I hundred vs Australia in the series opener. #NZvAUS #TimRobinson pic.twitter.com/ay6blbGML4 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Blackcaps ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)