ILT20 2025-26 Auction Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The International League T20 hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board is all set to see its first auction in its fourth season. The ILT20 2025-26 auction will be hosted on Wednesday, October 1 at Dubai. The first-ever auction in the ILT20 history will feature close to 300 players from more than 20 countries. The minimum to maximum squad size is 19 to 21 players. The squad must feature 11 players from full member nations, four from UAE, one each from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and two from ICC Associate nations. This new squad composition has been introduced to expand the game of cricket. ILT20 2025-26 Schedule Announced; International League T20 Season 4 To Start On UAE National Day.

Players have been grouped into price slabs of USD 120,000, 80,000, 40,000, and 10,000. Star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin features in the USD 120,000 category. Ashwin has recently retired from Indian domestic cricket and is searching for opportunities in the franchise world. Each franchise will enter the auction with a purse of USD 800,000 plus any remaining amount from the USD 1.2 million allocated earlier for direct signings and retentions:

The auction will be conducted in sets, starting with players from Full Member countries. These sets will be divided by categories, with capped and uncapped players separated, along with marquee players. Once the initial rounds are complete, unsold players could return for accelerated bidding if teams have slots remaining to fill in their squads. Franchises will also be allowed to use one Right-to-Match card, but only for UAE players who featured for the teams in the last season of ILT20 or in their development squad. This option can be exercised once per team.

When is ILT20 2025-26 Auction? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue

The ILT20 2025-26 Auction is set to be held on Wednesday, October 1. Dubai will host the ILT20 2025-26 auction and it is going to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch ILT20 2025-26 Auction Live Telecast?

Zee is the broadcast partner of the ILT20 in India. Despite that, the ILT20 2025-26 auction live telecast, however, won't be available in India on TV channels. Fans can read below to check out the ILT20 2025-26 auction online viewing options in India. ILT20 2025–26: Ravi Ashwin Enters International League T20 Auction With Whopping Base Price of INR 1.06 Crore.

How to Watch ILT20 2025-26 Auction Live Streaming Online?

Although there might be no live telecast available, fans can watch the ILT20 2025-26 live streaming online. Zee5 would provide ILT20 2025-26 auction live streaming online for fans in India, but a subscription would be required. In India, fans can also watch the ILT20 2025-26 auction on the ILT20 On Zee YouTube channel. Globally, fans can watch the ILT20 2025-26 Auction on the DP World ILT20 official YouTube channel free. Fans can check the ILT20 YouTube channel here.

