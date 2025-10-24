Only 22 legal deliveries were played in the third match of the NZ vs ENG three-match T20I series, before it was washed out. But those 3.4 overs at Eden Park in Auckland were enough for us to witness two fours, three sixes, and a wicket. Of those three sixes, two were slammed by New Zealand opener Tim Seifert. Of which, the first was a spectacle to watch. Coming in 1.2 overs of the game, this was innovative, coming on a length ball against Brydon Carse. This shot was shuffled to the offside, ramped aerially. The ball went over the fine leg for a six. While playing this shot for a maximum, Tim Seifert also lost his balance and fell on the crease. With this match washed out, England won the series 1-0. England Win Three-Match T20I Series Against New Zealand 1-0; Harry Brook and Co Clinch Series Victory As Rain Plays Spoilsport in 3rd T20I 2025.

Six Over Fine Leg By Tim Seifert

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5

