Lyca Kovai Kings are set to face Salem Spartans in match 11 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Wednesday, July 06. The match would be played at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul and is scheduled to start at 03:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can watch live streaming of this game on the Voot app for free.

