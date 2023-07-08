The play-offs of the TNPL 2023 have commenced and Nellai Royal Kings are all set to take on Siechem Madurai Panthers in Eliminator of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 on Saturday, July 8. The match will be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground and it is slated to begin at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil will provide live telecast of this match. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming of this game can do so on the FanCode app and website. Switch Hit! Right-Handed Batsman Sarath Kumar Turns Left-Hander, Hits Massive Six During Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings TNPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers TNPL 2023 Eliminator Live Streaming

