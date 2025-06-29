Looking to head into playoffs with a winning streak, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will face Nellai Royal Kings in the second-last league match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 on June 29. The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings match is being hosted at the NPR College Ground and will start at 3:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official telecast partner of TNPL 2025, and fans can watch the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings live telecast on Star Sports 1 Tamil. Fans looking for online viewing options can also watch TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. ZIM vs SA 2025: Dewald Brevis Set for Test Debut As New-Look South Africa Face Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

