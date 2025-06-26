Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons will face each other in match 24th of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 on June 26. The 24th match of the TNPL 2025 is being hosted at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. The Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons is set to begin at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official telecast partner of TNPL 2025, and fans can watch Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons live telecast on Star Sports 1 Tamil. Fans looking for online viewing options can also watch TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Comedy of Errors! Dindigul Dragons Players Commit Three Overthrows In One Ball to Concede Four Runs During TNPL 2025 Clash Against Siechem Madurai Panthers (Watch Video).

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Match Details

