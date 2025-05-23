With the Gujarat Titans slipping up, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a clear shot at earning the number 1 spot for Qualifier 1 in the Indian Premier League 2025 playoffs. However, first, RCB must overcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad challenge tonight (May 23), who are playing for pride more than anything. The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The contest was shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow due to rain predictions in the former city, on the day of match 65 of IPL 2025. RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 65.

