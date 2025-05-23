Second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be locking horns with eighth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 65th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be the 13th game for both sides in the ongoing tournament. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be eyeing a win, to ease their claim at the top-two slots, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match for pride, being already eliminated. IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH Match Shifted to Lucknow; Indian Premier League Extends Waiting Time by One Hour.

Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match, RCB are having 17 points from 12 matches, with an excellent form, having won four of their last five matches, with just one match ending in no result. SRH had a poor journey in the IPL 2025. The side has just four wins and seven losses in their 12 games, and a below-average form, having won just two of their past five games ahead of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match. RCB vs SRH IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad have featured against each other in 25 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, RCB have 11 wins, while SRH edges past with 13 wins. One match ended with no result.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Players

Name Virat Kohli Pat Cummins Rajat Patidar Eshan Malinga Yash Dayal Ishan Kishan

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Battles

Virat Kohli is having a wonderful season, having already scored 505 runs. The ace batter's form can only be disrupted with quality pace and swing, and Pat Cummins is the best man with the talent in the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match. Rajat Patidar's form is a big concern for RCB, coming back to scoring big will be crucial, but he must be aware of Eshan Malinga, the bowler has impressed with his ability to scalp wickets. Yash Dayal has been average this season but still is a pivotal bowler for RCB. Ishan Kishan, who is having a poor average must count on hitting him to get back his form, but stay aware or else he will waste his wicket.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match is organized to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Josh Hazlewood Turns Down Handshake Request From Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fan, Video Goes Viral Ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Impact Players

Suyash Sharma and Swastik Chikara can be the impact players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match. Jaydev Unadkat and Aniket Verma are expected to be the impact players for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

