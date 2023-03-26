The inaugural edition of Women's Premier League 2023 has been a grand success and we are already on the final day of this tournament. In today's (March 26) match, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians for the WPL 2023 trophy. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023 in India. The final match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2023 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match at Mumbai.

