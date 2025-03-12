Mohammed Siraj revealed Shubman Gill's immediate reaction after being signed by Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2025 auction. The pacer, who had been an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the past, was not retained by the franchise and sparked a bidding war at the IPL 2025 auction, where the Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs 12.25 crore. Speaking after joining the franchise, Mohammed Siraj shared that Shubman Gill's room was next to his when they were in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. He said that Shubman Gill told him that Gujarat Titans was going to sign him and shared, "Jaisa woh pick hua GT mein, woh shower le raha tha. Towel bandh ke mere paas aya and aakey hug kara." (Shubman Gill was in the shower when I was picked, he came out in a towel and hugged me." Mohammed Siraj Takes a Spiritual Trip to Mecca, Performs Umrah Ahead of IPL 2025 (See Pic).

Mohammed Siraj Reveals Shubman Gill's Reaction After GT Signed Him

Shubman ahaha that was cute 😂🤏🏻 Aava de aava de pic.twitter.com/jtDuj0TVJr — Ash (@HeyAsh_77) March 10, 2025

