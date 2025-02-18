India national cricket team star speedster Mohammed Siraj visited the holy place Mecca, an Islamic pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. This marks Mohammed Siraj's third Umrah, having previously visited the holy place in 2019 and 2022. The ace pacer shared a picture of his spiritual on his Instagram handle. The right-arm speedster was omitted from India's 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He was added to the non-travelling reserves. During the Indian Premier League 2025 auction, Mohammed Siraj was sold to Gujarat Titans. Previously, the pacer played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mohammed Siraj Sings 'Kehndi Hai' Song With Zanai Bhosle, Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Shares Post With Caption, 'You Simply Are the Best Ever!' (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Performs Umrah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Siraj (@mohammedsirajofficial)

