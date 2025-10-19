India is currently playing Australia in the three-match ODI series. The first match is currently being played at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Rain has been a spoilsport for the game as their has been regular interruptions and that has caused the match to be curtailed to a 26-over per side affair. India posted a DLS revised target of 131 runs in front of Australia. Defending it, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Travis Head, as he was looking dangerous. His ball went away from Head who slashed hard and the ball flew to the hands of the deep backward point. Fans were elated by Travis Head's dismissal and they shared funny memes on social media. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill Spotted Eating Popcorn in Dressing Room During Rain Break in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (See Pics and Video).

Travis Head Wicket Video

'Travis Head When Rohit Sharma is Not Captain'

Travis Head when Rohit Sharma is not the captain pic.twitter.com/q2dbUPZNlE — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 19, 2025

'Travis Head'

'Rohit Sharma and Travis Head Love Story'

Oops

Funny One

Travis Head gone for 8 TCU condition right now: pic.twitter.com/d2DuCh0GG7 — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) October 19, 2025

'Thank You Arshdeep Singh'

'Hilarious'

Travis Head without Rohit Sharma's captaincy pic.twitter.com/3N7xTTbfz7 — I'm Wrong (@FireIyer) October 19, 2025

Another Funny One

Arshdeep Singh dismiss Travis Head pic.twitter.com/fQxxvOL1qD — General Knowledge (@Knowledge0610) October 19, 2025

