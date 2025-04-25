Travis Head could not make much of an impact with the bat in hand as he was dismissed by Anshul Kamboj for just 19 runs during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25. This dismissal happened in the sixth over of the match when Travis Head attempted his shot a bit too early and was deceived by the delivery, which struck the off-stump with the bail coming off. Travis Head departed in a bid to make the most of the powerplay and his poor form continued in IPL 2025. Watch Kamindu Mendis’ Spectacular Diving Catch To Dismiss Dewald Brevis During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Watch Travis Head's Wicket Video Here:

