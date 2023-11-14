Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and other New Zealand cricketers were seen playing some football during a training session ahead of the semifinal match against India. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to social media to share snaps of the Kiwi cricket stars warming up with the football at a practice session. New Zealand face India in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal. The Black Caps had beaten India back then in 2019 and will hope to repeat the same outcome this time around as well. Will There Be Reserve Days for Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals and Final? ICC Makes Announcement Ahead of CWC Knockout Matches.

NZ Cricketers Play Football During Training of CWC 2023 Semifinals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

