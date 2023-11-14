The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that there will be reserve days for the semifinals as well as the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023. India face New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15 while South Africa lock horns with Australia in the second semifinal, which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata a day later. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final is on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. "Both semi-finals and the final can use a reserve day should a result be unable to be reached due to weather," an announcement from the ICC read. David Beckham Likely To Attend IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match With Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Report.

Reserve Days for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals, Final

💰 Prize money awarded 🗓️ Schedule and reserve days 📺 How to watch every match Your one-stop shop for everything about the #CWC23 knockout stage ⬇️https://t.co/5IZ7z2cMhb — ICC (@ICC) November 14, 2023

