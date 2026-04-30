Two Delhi Capitals Fans, Abhav and Yagya Bhatia, Die in Road Accident; IPL Franchise Mourns the Demise of DC Toli Members

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The Delhi Capitals franchise has expressed profound grief following the tragic deaths of Abhav and Yagya Bhatia in a road accident. The brothers, prominent members of the 'DC Toli' official fan group, died on Thursday, 30 April 2026. In an official statement, the club mourned the loss of the dedicated supporters, described as vital to the team's community spirit. The franchise extended its deepest condolences to the Bhatia family during this difficult time. The Bhatia brothers were returning home on a motorcycle after watching the DC vs RCB IPL match when a truck hit them from behind on Ashoka Road near Parliament Street, where the duo suffered fatal head injuries. Abhav and Yagya were well-recognised within the IPL circuit for their passionate support. You can find the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

DC Pay Tribute To Delhi Capitals Toli Members

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗸𝗲𝗻. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀. We mourn the tragic loss of Abhav (14) and Yagya Bhatia (20), members of the DC Toli. They have been in the stands with us, cheering for Dilli. Today, we stand with their families and loved ones in this moment of… pic.twitter.com/Hp8iY3IXqL — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 30, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (DelhiCapitals). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).