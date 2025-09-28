India and Pakistan are all set to clash in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the first time in the history of the Asia Cup that India and Pakistan are going to face-off in the final. India and Pakistan have been historical arch-rivals and that has made the final more exciting for the fans. Amid this, a report has suggested that star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to miss the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final. The reason has been suspected to be the injury he sustained during the Sri Lanka match although it is yet to be confirmed. Rinku Singh is all set to replace Hardik in the Team India playing XI. Two Presenters in Toss! Suryakumar Yadav Talks With Ravi Shastri While Salman Ali Agha Converses With Waqar Younis Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Hardik Pandya Set to Miss Asia Cup 2025 Final

Breaking— Hardik Pandya to miss Asia Cup final. Rinku Singh to replace him. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Nikhil Naz), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

