Indian pacer Umesh Yadav marked his presence in County Cricket in fashion as he bowled an opponent batsman through an in-swinging delivery. It's his first wicket as a Middlesex player after the player was signed by the English team for the remainder of the season.

Watch video:

🤸 | YADAV SENDS STUMPS FLYING Take a look at @y_umesh's first wicket in a Middlesex shirt 👀 More of the same to come throughout the summer 💪#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/1RwCYAem7x — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 11, 2022

