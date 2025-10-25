A workhorse of Indian cricket, star pacer of the India national cricket team, Umesh Yadav, celebrates his birthday today (October 25). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended its warm wishes to the speedster on his special occasion, while highlighting the 38-year-old's stats and achievements for Men in Blue. An ICC Champions Trophy 2013 medal winner, Yadav features in 57 Tests, 75 ODIs, and 9 T20Is for India, claiming 288 wickets combined, while also contributing with the bat, making 561 runs across formats. Yadav was the backbone of India's bowling at home in the 2010s, along with Ishant Sharma. Fans can check out BCCI's wish for Yadav below. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Toss Report and Playing XI: Australia Elect To Bat, India Bring In Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

BCCI Wishes Umesh Yadav

1️⃣4️⃣1️⃣ International Matches 👍 2️⃣8️⃣8️⃣International Wickets 👏 Winner of 2013 ICC Champions Trophy 🏆 Here's wishing speedster Umesh Yadav a very happy birthday 🎂#TeamIndia | @y_umesh pic.twitter.com/l26JQfI02e — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2025

