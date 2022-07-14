India's new speedstar Umran Malik has not been included in the squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. The youngster, who has made his international debut against Ireland in the T20I series last month, has been dropped out from the Indian squad for both ODI and T20I series. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that the exclusion of the 22-year-old will help him nurture his ability in pace bowling and will be beneficial in the future.

Check Tweet:

Umran Malik isn’t there in any of the two squads. ODI and T20i. I’m pretty sure that he’s been spoken to already…because it’ll be all about nurturing his talent going forward. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 14, 2022

