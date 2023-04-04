The United States of America (USA) face Jersey (JER) in an ODI match in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Play Off. The USA vs JER ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground, in Windhoek, on April 4, 2023. Sadly, due to lack of broadcasters in India, the USA vs JER ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff match will not be broadcasted live. Fans can follow the USA vs JER ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online. FanCode will be live streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action. 'Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho', Spectators Once Again Tease Shubman Gill, This Time During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

USA vs JER ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023

USA look to seal their spot in June's qualifier tournament, while Canada and Namibia hope to keep their World Cup dream alive 🏏 Watch all of the @cricketworldcup Qualifier Play-off live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/fjeX08nypZ — ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)