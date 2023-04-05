Canada (CAN) face Papua New Guinea (PNG) in an ODI match in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Play Off. The CAN vs PNG ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground, in Windhoek, on April 5, 2023, Wednesday. The match starts at 1.00 PM (Indian Standard Time) IST and the toss will begin at 12.30 PM IST. Sadly, due to lack of broadcasters in India, the CAN vs PNG ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff match will not be broadcasted live. Fans can follow the CAN vs PNG ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online. FanCode will be live streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

CAN vs PNG ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023

The @cricketworldcup Qualifier Play-off moves into the last day with UAE out to celebrate their progress to the next stage, while Canada and Jersey can finish promising campaigns on a high 👏 Watch both ODIs live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/fsPn75gKot — ICC (@ICC) April 5, 2023

