The United States of America takes on Jersey in the fifth game of the T20 Tri-Nation Series. The USA vs JER clash will be played at the United Ground also known as TrustCo United Sports Field is a cricket ground in Windhoek, Namibia on July 02 at 01:30 PM IST. The live telecast will not be available of the encounter but fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming.

