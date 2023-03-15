Grace Harris has returned to the UP Warriorz playing XI as Royal Challengers Bangalore have opted to bowl first in this WPL 2023 match on March 15. Smriti Mandhana and her side hope to have a good show with the ball and aim to restrict UP Warriorz to a chaseable total. Shabnim Ismail has made way for Harris in the UP Warriorz team. For RCB, Kanika Ahuja makes his way into the playing XI. Harleen Deol Pulls Off Stunning Catch to End Harmanpreet Kaur’s Knock During GG-W vs MI-W Match (Watch Video).

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja

