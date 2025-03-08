Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the UP Warriorz (UPW) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match in WPL 2025 on March 8. Both RCB and UP Warriorz have made two changes each. S Meghana and Charlie Dean have replaced Ekta Bisht and Danni Wyatt-Hodge in RCB's playing XI against UP Warriorz. Deepti Sharma and her side also have included Anjali Sarvani and Poonam Khemnar in the playing XI. UP Warriorz are already out of contention to make it to the WPL 2025 playoffs. How To Watch UPW-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar? Get TV Telecast Details of UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s Premier League Match.

UPW-W vs RCB-W Toss Report

UPW-W vs RCB-W Playing XIs:

UP Warriorz: Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma(c), Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Anjali Sarvani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Charlotte Dean, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur

