Left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav has been snapped up by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL 2026 Auction for INR 5.20 crore. Yadav's base price was set at INR 30 lakhs in the uncapped all-rounder category. The 23-year-old all-rounder created waves in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League, claiming 14 wickets for Gwalior Cheetahs, and recently made his SMAT debut for Madhya Pradesh, claiming three wickets and scoring 28 runs. RCB Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Mangesh Yadav Joins RCB For IPL 2026

Mangesh Yadav is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 5.20 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)